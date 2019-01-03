Talpa Talk 01-03-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. A much colder that expected week got on us. Received about 4” more of rain over a couple of days. That perked some of the weeds up. The ground is too soft to run that tractor over it. Don’t need any ruts to deal with the next time. So wait and it will dry up and then I can complain about mowing in January.

We lost a couple of Talpa citizens in the last week or so. Richard Flores passed away from heart problems. He had problems ever since I moved out here. The thing is, he didn’t let it stop him entirely from working. He did have to cut back some activities but he stayed in the game. The other person who passed was Benton Cassaday. I did not really know him and met maybe one time at the post office. I understand that he was a long time resident of Talpa and was a rancher for many years. After he retired, he was considered a real expert working with leather.

Christmas was very quiet out here. Weather was cold and not many people were out. I did get to talk to all four of my kids. After Christmas, Judy did go to Oklahoma to get in a visit with the great grands. She had the backend of that pickup filled to the top. She did send pictures and they all seemed to be having a good time. Now I am just standing by for a quiet New Year’s celebration. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob