Tommie Jean Holloway June 12, 1936 – January 2, 2019

Tommie Jean Holloway, 82, formerly of Talpa, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 12, 1936 to Thomas and Bertha (McIntyre) in Talpa and raised by Thomas and Della (Matthews) West. She married Allen Earl Holloway, Sr. on December 4, 1955 in Talpa. The young couple started a home in Odessa, where Tommie lived until 2013. She worked for Walmart, as a Pharmacy Tech. Tommie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Temple Baptist, and Cumberland Presbyterian Church. At Cumberland Presbyterian, she served as an elder.

Tommie is preceded in death by her husband, Allen; a son, Allen Earl Holloway, Jr.; her parents; her birth mother, Bertha McIntyre; sisters, Joan West Whigham, Sue West Kraatz, and Betty Jean Woillard; and brother, William (Bob) Woillard.

She is survived by her daughter, Tommie Jean Ali of Kyle; sons, Mark T. Holloway of Katy and Alton D. Holloway of Austin; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Lou West Kraatz of Ballinger; and nephew, Dewayne McNabb of Austin. Other survivors include daughters-in-law, son-in-law, and brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews and their families.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 6 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Burial will follow at the Talpa Cemetery.