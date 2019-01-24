Talpa Talk 1-24-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Mostly because I haven’t been here much.

We have been wearing out the road between here and San Angelo and Abilene going to doctors and clinics. Judy is about well from the surgeries .

Then of course she still has the old problems of her knee and back. A lot of days we started out at 6:00am and didn’t get back until 7:00pm. Makes for really long days. She also got to having a problem with her cpap mask. A couple of trips to try and get the right mask that really fit and that took a few tries Now we start in of minimum of 20 days of radiation. This will be five days a week of driving from Talpa to Angelo every day. Probably an early appointment so the whole day isn’t shot. I am scheduled to go in to Shannon and have a couple of tests. I may be wearing a cpap mask myself. Sleep apena is suspected. The other is for a swallowing problem. I get choked easily. Take a bite, chew and chew then sip water, sip water and then I can cough up most of that bite. So I get to go and have a machine give the Dr. a live view of me swallowing live on screen.

I have mentioned in the past about a small black/white cat that looked like a mini of may big cat. I call her Mini the Moocher. She is blind in her right eye it looks like. I had never noticed that she only has 1/2 a ear on that side. Must have been a big fight. But she is still here.

We had one scary incident. I went out to the cargo container to get something and there was the little cat, Tobi, standing inside the door.

I had noticed that she has missed a couple of meals when I went out to feed and that was not unusual. She would come in later and eat at her pleasure. I was trying to think when I was last in there. She spent at least two days in there with no food or water. Seemed ok to me and I took her and gave her water and food. She seems to have suffered no ill effects.

The last few days have cleared up and we had nice sunny weather. However, I do see the predictions for low temps next week. Just remember this next August and it is 106º. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob