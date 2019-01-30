Miles BPA compete in regionals, seven advance to state

Miles Business Professionals of America (BPA) competed January 25 at their regional competition in San Angelo. All nine members placed in the top 4 and seven are advancing to state.

Advancing to State are:

Libby Crouch – 1 st Fundamentals of Desktop Publishing

Sofia Jaramillo – 1 st Integrated Office Applications

Brooklyn Medina – 2 nd Fundamentals of Spreadsheet Applications

Ethan Tuxhorn – 2 nd JAVA Programming

Marissa Kalina – 3 rd Fundamentals of Word Processing

Abby Trimble – 3 rd Medical Office Procedures

Joe Meza – 4 th Banking and Finance

State Alternates are:

Heather Havlak – 4 th Extemporaneous Speech

3 rd Administration Support Team consisting of Libby Crouch, Sofia Jaramillo, Brooklyn Medina, and Abby Trimble

3 rd Presentation Management Team consisting of Heather Havlak, Marissa Kalina, and Brandon Rodriguez

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. Miles BPA students will be joining over 3,000 other conference delegates from across the state in Dallas, Texas, March 6 to March 9, 2019 to compete at the Business Professionals of America 2019 State Leadership Conference.

Pictured:

Left to right: Sofia Jaramillo, Brooklyn Medina, Libby Crouch, Abby Trimble, Joe Meza, Heather Havlak, Ethan Tuxhorn, Marissa Kalina, and Brandon Rodriguez