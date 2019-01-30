Miles BPA compete in regionals, seven advance to state

Miles Business Professionals of America (BPA) competed January 25 at their regional competition in San Angelo. All nine members placed in the top 4 and seven are advancing to state.
Advancing to State are:
- Libby Crouch – 1st Fundamentals of Desktop Publishing
- Sofia Jaramillo – 1st Integrated Office Applications
- Brooklyn Medina – 2nd Fundamentals of Spreadsheet Applications
- Ethan Tuxhorn – 2nd JAVA Programming
- Marissa Kalina – 3rd Fundamentals of Word Processing
- Abby Trimble – 3rd Medical Office Procedures
- Joe Meza – 4th Banking and Finance
State Alternates are:
- Heather Havlak – 4th Extemporaneous Speech
- 3rd Administration Support Team consisting of Libby Crouch, Sofia Jaramillo, Brooklyn Medina, and Abby Trimble
- 3rd Presentation Management Team consisting of Heather Havlak, Marissa Kalina, and Brandon Rodriguez
Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. Miles BPA students will be joining over 3,000 other conference delegates from across the state in Dallas, Texas, March 6 to March 9, 2019 to compete at the Business Professionals of America 2019 State Leadership Conference.
Pictured:
Left to right: Sofia Jaramillo, Brooklyn Medina, Libby Crouch, Abby Trimble, Joe Meza, Heather Havlak, Ethan Tuxhorn, Marissa Kalina, and Brandon Rodriguez