Veteran’s Corner 1-30-19

Last week, President Trump signed two new Bills into law; the Veterans Benefits and Transition Act and the Forever GI Bill Housing Payment Fulfillment Act. One of the new things this law allows for is spouses and children of active-duty service members to be buried in veteran cemeteries, even if they pass away before the service member – something that was previously allowed but only with the VA’s approval. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.