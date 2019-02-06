Talpa Talk 2-06-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I reckon. Have not been here in a while.

We went to OK for the youngest Great Grand’s first birthday. He is Karter Alexander Grissam. He had a very shaky start weighing in at just over 4 lbs. Now he is one year old and weighs 20 lbs. We had a great time keeping the two girls, Chloe Lynn (Coey N) 5 and Zoey Marie almost 3. Believe it or now, I kept them all for several hours at a time while Judy and Cheritty (Mom) got the house ready for the birthday party. The party was on Saturday and there was a good turn out. Family and friends came for some distances to attend. The part where you let the birthday boy unwrap the presents was amusing. Karter aka Bubba, was more interested in the paper and boxes than the toys and other things, like clothes. There was plenty of great cupcakes and soft drinks for everyone. The party was over about 4:00 in the afternoon so Judy and I loaded up the truck and headed back to Talpa.

On the way over we saw a couple of interesting things. One was a pickup. This was just past Burkburnett as I recall. There was an open field and it had been plowed up. The truck was about a coupe of hundred feet from the road and it was buried up past the axels in mud. I didn’t see any ruts behind it to show that it was driven out there. But it is going to be a long time before that dries up enough to dig it out. If you put a chain on it now it would tear the truck apart trying to jerk it out. It was considerably more cold in OK than here. One morning it was 23º. Judy had left a drink cup in the cab that still had some ice and tea. Next morning it was a solid chunk of ice.

We spent the nights with a 40 year friend of Judy’s named Lorene. They had been friends in Duncan, Oklahoma before Judy moved to Ballinger. We took the scenic route back. Went thru Cement OK. It was not much bigger than Talpa. On the way back I was looking at some cattle out in a pasture. There was a cow munching on a plastic bag, like you get at the grocery store. It was about half in her mouth. I don’t know what will happen to the cow. They have four stomachs so maybe it will just pass through. There was no way I could stop and go out and catch the cow and pull the sack out and no way to notify the owner. There was a calf that somehow had gotten inside a metal bar feeder where the rancher feeds hay. He had his head sticking out and was push/pulling the feeder along. We got in late Saturday night. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob