Rape Crisis Center Seeks Volunteers for Advocacy Programs

Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBT+ Services is seeking participants for its biannual Volunteer

Advocate Training Program. The 40-hour certified training course will prepare volunteers to

answer the agency’s 24-hour hotline and provide medical accompaniment to survivors of sexual

assault.

The program will cover such topics as sexual assault and prevention, the legal system’s response,

LGBT+ issues and listening skills. In addition to Open Arms staff, speakers normally include representatives from WTCG, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, San Angelo Police Department and Shannon Medical Center.

“Our volunteer advocates are often the first contact that sexual assault survivors have with us,” said Dawn M Smith, MS- Victim Services Advocate for Open Arms. “What they do is important and so very appreciated.”

Classes will be held March 23, 26, 28, 30 and April 2, 4 and 6 at 113 N. Harrison. Saturday classes will begin at 9 a.m., with Tuesday and Thursday classes set to start at 6 p.m.

Those who wish to participate can access the volunteer application on the Open Arms web site

(www.openarmscv.org). Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, attend an interview and pass a

background check prior to being added to the class. The application deadline is Monday, March 4, 2019.

Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBT+ Services is a non-profit agency providing victim advocacy and prevention education to the residents of Tom Green and its ten surrounding counties. For more information on the organization and specific services provided, visit www.openarmscv.org.