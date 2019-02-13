WEST TEXAS JAZZ ORCHESTRA TO PERFORM FOR PLAY IT AGAIN CONCERT AT ART MUSEUM

The talented West Texas Jazz Orchestra will perform at the first Play It Again concert on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts located at 1 Love Street, San Angelo, TX.

Tickets for the performance are $10.00 for the general public, $8.00 for Art Museum members, $5.00 for students, elementary through high school, $5.00 for senior citizens, and $5.00 for members of the military. Angelo State University students get in FREE with student ID. Save 20% by pre-purchasing 3 or more tickets for concerts throughout the season. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling the Art Museum at 325-653-3333.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Kenny Blanek’s Village Cafe.

Coffee will be provided by DeCoty Coffee.

The 2018-2019 Season is sponsored by Lee and Dr. Patrick Moore and also in part by the Texas Commission on the Arts, a state agency.

The West Texas Jazz Orchestra, led by band director James Bode, is made up of area high school and junior high band directors, Angelo State University music professors and other musicians. Music selections by composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Glenn Miller will be featured along with other popular big band and jazz music.

The concert is open to all ages and those attending will have a chance to dance to their favorite tunes or just listen and enjoy the music.

The next Play It Again concert with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra will be held on April 28, 2019.