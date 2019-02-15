BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TAKE TOP RATINGS IN UIL REGIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION AND ADVANCE TO STATE

Ballinger High School students Benjamin Colombo, Susan (Lexie) Davenport, Marina DeHoyos, Conner Gray, Aiden Knight, Clarice McKinnon, Jayse Vasquez, and Garrett Zertuche each received Division 1 (Superior) ratings and gold medals on their class 1 (high difficulty level) vocal solos at the Region 6 UIL Vocal Solo and Ensemble Contest, held at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Saturday, February 2. Laura Brown also received a Division I rating and gold medal on Saturday, February 9, in a similar competition at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, near Midland. Each of these students are qualified for participation in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, to be held at a site to be determined in the Austin area on June 1, 2, and 3.

Ida Lee Ellis played the piano accompaniments for the students who sang at Angelo State University and Matthew Cleveland played the piano accompaniment for Laura Brown at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Each of these vocal students went to their respective contests demonstrating great preparation and gave wonderful performances. Please extend to them your best wishes as they continue to prepare for State.

Dale Ellis is director of BISD secondary choral activities.

BISD Band Directors Janet Wilson and Matthew Cleveland, Theater Arts Director Jacob Scott and former Theater Arts Director Deidra Dallas assisted the students in their preparation for the contest.