Kelly Chapman January 19, 1927 – February 13, 2019

Joseph “Kelly” Chapman, 92, of Ballinger, TX passed away Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 19th, 1927, to Clyde and Ola Chapman in Ballinger, Texas. He graduated from Ballinger High School. Following high school, he attended the University of Texas for one year, where he was a member of the Longhorn band. He was then drafted into the United States Army during WWII where he served his country as a Corpsman in Japan. Following his service, he worked at Clay Building Materials. During that time, he met and married Virginia Smith on December the 28th, 1947 in Ballinger. He then worked at the Ballinger Post Office for 30 years, with the last 10 years as Post Master. Kelly enjoyed playing golf and dominoes with his special group of friends. He was never seen without his cigar and is lovingly remembered for his sense of humor. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a lifelong Ballinger citizen and member of the First Baptist Church.

Kelly is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Virginia of Ballinger; daughter, Deborah Jennings and husband, Curtis, of Ballinger; son, Randy Chapman and wife, Sherri, also of Ballinger; grandchildren, Kelliann Hoelscher and husband, Chris of Southlake, TX; Wesley Jennings and wife, Courtney of Little Elm, TX; Amber Sellers and husband, Nolan of San Angelo, TX; and Rachael Schmidt and husband, Joey of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Jayden Sellers, Jackson Jennings, Dylan Sellers, Grayson Jennings, Madeline Schmidt, and Hudson Schmidt; a special niece Carolyn Finley and husband, Fred, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Irma Mata for her loving care. They would also like to thank Ballinger Home Health, Meals on Wheels, and Dr. Alan Hardwicke.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Saturday, February 16th at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 17th at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Rev. Ferris Akins officiating assisted by Pastor Nathan Pruett. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Ballinger Memorial Hospital.