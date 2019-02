Amanda Kay Cook, 57, of Ballinger passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Abilene. She is survived by her mother, Georga Jones of Ballinger and her father, Ronnie Wood of Round Rock; siblings, Randy Cook, Laurie Green, Kelsey Horton, and Laekyn Dickinson; and special niece, Madison Horton. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.