James Edward Washburn September 22, 1943 – February 15, 2019

James Edward Washburn, 75, of Ballinger passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 22, 1943 to Walter and Inez (Bailey) Washburn in Bangor, Maine. He served his country, honorably, as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. James worked as a grocer manager at Fiesta Mart. He married Yolanda Escobar on September 14, 2002 in Houston.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

James is survived by his wife, Yolanda of Ballinger and his children, Nicole Victoria Washburn, Samuel James Washburn, and Amanda Webber.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.