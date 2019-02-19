Mary Lee Tinney August 15, 1937 – February 16, 2019

Mary Lee Tinney, 81, of Winters passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her residence.

She was born August 15, 1937 to William and Hattie (Hensley) Gray in Telegraph, Texas. Mary married Henry Leroy Tinney on January 9, 1960 in Ballinger and they shared fifty-nine years together. She was a homemaker to Leroy and their children. Mary was a member of the Forgiven Ministries Church in San Angelo. She loved being a caregiver to her family, tending her garden, and quilting. She was a people person and never met a stranger.

Mary is preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Lancaster, Larry Lancaster, and Travis Leroy Tinney; her grandsons, Travis Allen Tinney and Johnny Lancaster; her parents; and six brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy of Winters; her children, Shirley Lancaster and husband, Donald of Luling, Archie Wayne Lancaster and wife, Liz of Coleman, Rickey Tinney and wife, Martha of Garland, Lester James Tinney and wife, Melissa of Carlsbad, Sereda Nance and husband, Robert of Jacksonville, and Mellissa Nichols and husband, Greg of Bronte; fifty grandchildren; seventy great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Bobby Gray of Winters and Clarence Gray and wife, Susie of San Angelo.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Russ Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.