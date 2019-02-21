Vance Stokes June 29, 1965 – February 19, 2019

Everett Vance Stokes, 53, of Ballinger passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

He was born June 29, 1965 to William Everett and Danzel (Haynes) Stokes in Fort Worth, Texas. Vance worked as a sub sea engineer for many years. He married Lori Hill on July 23, 1999 in Odessa, Texas. Vance was a “jack of all-trades” and loved to aggravate his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Brent Stokes.

Vance is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Lori of Ballinger; his children, Maggie, Sarah, Addison, and Emilee; four grandchildren, Christian Turner, Aiden Cobos, Wyatt Turner, and Blaine Turner; his sister, Delana Gales of Odessa; his brother, Kelly Lowrey and sister-in-law, Barbara Lowrey of San Angelo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.