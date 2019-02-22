David Lester Lee July 13, 1970 – February 17, 2019

David Lester Lee, of Huntsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 48.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Chappel Cemetery in rural San Saba County, Texas. Family and friends will gather at the San Saba Senior Center after the service for a time of food and fellowship.

David was born July 13, 1970, in San Saba, Texas. Survivors include his finance, Erin Lesher of Huntsville, daughters, Britney Lee and Courtney Marshall of Baytown, TX, his mother, Cheryl Williford of Masterson, TX, and his father, Joe Lee, Sr. of Briggs, TX, his brother, Joe Lee, Jr. of Baytown. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Emmalynn and Grady, whom he loved dearly, his maternal grandmother, Betty Phillips of Masterson, and niece and nephew, Bailey Lee and Blake Lee of Baytown.