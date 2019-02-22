Local Student Wins Trip to DC

The last preparations are being made, and excitement is rising for the 2019 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, June 12th-21st. Tallye Harris & Bailey Kimmel of Coleman High School will be representing Coleman County Electric Cooperative on the trip to Washington, D.C., this year. Sara Tovar of Coleman High School was selected as a runner-up in case one of the two winners are unable to attend the trip.

What is Youth Tour? Ask one of the more than 150 high school students who are representing Texas electric cooperatives this year during a week of sightseeing and new experiences in Washington, D.C. Or ask any of the more than 1,900 co-op participants from other states. They’re all likely to tell you it’s the trip of a lifetime!

Every year in June, electric co-ops across the country send outstanding local high school students to the nation’s capital. Participants and chaperones visit the city’s monuments and historical sites; meet with elected officials to witness their government in action; and learn about the cooperative business model.

Youth Tour was established with one thought in mind: to inspire our next generation of leaders. Since the 1960s, more than 50,000 young Americans have taken advantage of this special opportunity offered by their electric cooperatives.

So much more than a sightseeing trip, Youth Tour allows students to meet others from all over the country and return home with a deeper understanding of themselves, the world and what it takes to be leaders—and they often put their newly acquired skills to use right here in their home community.

For more information about the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, visit TexasYouthTour.com, find the Texas Youth Tour Alumni page on Facebook or ask Coleman County Electric Cooperative for a copy of Your Tour magazine.