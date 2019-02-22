Veteran’s Corner 2-22-19

Senator Jon Tester has introduced comprehensive concurrent receipt legislation, the Retired Pay Restoration Act (S.208). This legislation would authorize the immediate payment of concurrent receipt of full military retired pay and veterans’ disability compensation for all disabled retirees. Rep. Gus Bilirakis also introduced the Retired Pay Restoration Act (H.R.303), which would expand the eligibility of retirees with less than 50 percent disability rating to receive service-connected disability from the VA and full retirement pay for retirees eligible for Concurrent Retirement and Disability Payments (CRDP). Currently, only CRDP disability disabled retirees with a rating of 50 percent or more are eligible for concurrent receipt. Rep. Sanford Bishop has also introduced comprehensive concurrent receipt reform (H.R.333) that includes disabled retirees with CRDP less than 50 percent and CRDP (Chapter 61) medically retired (less than 20 years of service). Rep. Sanford’s bill is similar to the Senate bill and would have the same impact. Please ask your legislators to support these proposals For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer