The Ballinger Elementary Library will host a Scholastic Book Fair March 4th through 7th.

There will be a special Family Fun Night on Thursday, March 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

We will be drawing for door prizes during this event. Funds raised during the Book Fair

will be used to purchase essential resources for the Elementary Library. Come join the fun!

Purchase some great books for your children, and help support the Ballinger Elementary Library.