Mary Ann Gauna December 28, 1958 – February 27, 2019

Mary Ann Gauna, 60, of Ballinger passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born December 28, 1958 in Lubbock, TX to Jasper and Estefana (Alcala) Medrano. She graduated from Coleman High School She and Albert Bocanegra were together from August 2000 and married on August 7, 2010 in Ballinger. Mary was a member of the Community of Faith which is supported by St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mary was a homemaker and loving mother to her four children. She also worked various jobs including Buddy’s Plant Plus and as a nurse’s aide.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her husband, Albert of Ballinger; her children, Adam Gauna and wife, Destiny Torres of Winters, Jesse Gauna of Winters, Alfredo Gauna of Ballinger0, and John David Gauna of Ballinger.

No services are planned at this time.