Miles FCCLA Region Meeting Participation

The Miles Chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in the Region II meeting held in Waco, Texas on February 21-23, 2019.

Brandon Rodriguez and Colin Steward took Family and Consumer Science Assessments (FCSA) over the FCCLA Creed, Mission and Purposes and each received gold medals.

Gage Hite received a silver medal over his FCSA in Parliamentary Procedure.

Sydney McMullan and Yaira Mendiola took FCSAs over Step1 (an assessment about FCCLA facts) and received bronze medals.

The FCSA testers also served as Room Consultants for different events as timers, runners, and doorkeepers.

Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events are competitive events where students present their projects in front of a panel of judges. Those placing in the top five in their category have the opportunity to participate at the state meet in April.

Gissele Everhardt and Damaris Ramirez entered a STAR event in the Focus on Children category. Their project was about children and special needs.

The Illustrated Talk team consisting of Kendall Kelly and Khamille Spears presented on the topic of adolescents and self-esteem.

Abby Trimble and Sydney Carroll presented in the Food Innovations event with their creation of a decadent dessert. Sydney also served as our voting delegate.

Amara Ramsey presented in the Chapter in Review display event and placed 4th.

Heather Havlak ran for a spot on the Region II officer team and received the office of Vice-President of Programs.

A special Thank You to Jason Yarbrough for driving the bus and serving as a judge for the Job Interview Event.

Brandon, Colin, Amara and Heather will represent the Miles FCCLA chapter at the State Meeting in Dallas, TX in April.