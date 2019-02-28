Talpa Talk 2-28-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Again, I was gone most of the time.

Monday I went for a doctor appointment. Then went to Shannon for nearly the whole day Tuesday. They were addressing my complaint of chest pain and a pain in left bicep that radiated to the shoulder. The classic signs that you are about to have a heart attack. So, go check it out. They wired me up much better than for the seeping test. I had wires all over me. They did an EKG, an ultrasound, the thing that you go under and it scans you from several angles, a sonogram, a telegram, and MGM and I don’t know what all. They took a couple of days to digest it and I went back in. The answer is….they didn’t find anything wrong. Ok, so what was the pain about? I didn’t dream this up. It was real and sort of scary. The answer is that I am a coffee addict. I grind coffee beans up fresh for each pot. I like it fresh, strong and hot with no cream or sugar or sweetener of any kind. I don’t just drink a couple of cups. More like a couple of pots. So, you go along for years and suddenly your body rebels and says , “no more”. That is what happened. I can drink decaf coffee, which is rather blah, or decaf black tea which is not too bad. A small price to pay to find out that I will not be getting fitted for a pace maker. I still have to go in for a conference on the sleep test and swallowing test.

No one said it would be fun getting old.

Last week I mentioned that I got to visit with my granddaughter, Hannah, In North Dallas. She is a junior and very busy. One thing that I was not expecting was that she has taken up Tae kwon do. She is still in the early stages of training and a blue belt. All I know is that is higher ranked than a white belt. She has a “punching bag” thing and demonstrated a spinning back kick. She can deliver an impressive blow. WHAP. Look out Chuck Norris. I don’t fear for her safety much now. She can stand flat footed and kick straight up and put a heel under someone’s chin with sufficient force that the attacker will most likely be knocked out for a while. This is the same sweet little girl that also plays the violin and sings with a beautiful soprano voice. I have no idea of what to expect next. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob