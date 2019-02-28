Talpa Talk 2-28-19

    Hello to All:

    It has been a quiet week out here.  Again, I was gone most of the time.

    Monday I went for a doctor appointment.  Then went to Shannon for nearly the whole day Tuesday.  They were addressing my complaint of chest pain and a pain in left bicep that radiated to the shoulder.  The classic signs that you are about to have a heart attack.  So, go check it out.  They wired me up much better than for the seeping test.  I had wires all over me.  They did an EKG, an ultrasound,  the thing that you go under and it scans you from several angles, a sonogram, a telegram, and MGM and I don’t know what all.  They took a couple of days to digest it and I went back  in.  The answer is….they didn’t find anything wrong.  Ok, so what was the pain about?  I didn’t dream this up. It was real and sort of scary.  The answer is that I am a coffee addict.  I grind coffee beans up fresh for each pot.  I like it fresh, strong and hot with no cream or sugar or sweetener of any kind.  I don’t just drink a couple of cups.  More like a couple of pots.   So, you go along for years and suddenly your body rebels and says , “no more”.  That is what  happened.  I can drink decaf coffee, which is rather blah, or decaf black tea which is not too bad.  A small price to pay to find out that I will not be getting fitted for a pace maker. I still have to  go in for a conference on the sleep test and swallowing  test.

    No one said it would be fun getting old.

    Last week I mentioned that I got to visit with my granddaughter, Hannah, In North Dallas.  She is a junior and very busy.  One thing that I was not expecting was that she has taken up Tae kwon do.  She is still in the early stages of training and a blue belt. All I know is that is higher ranked than a white belt.   She has a “punching bag” thing and demonstrated a spinning back kick.  She can deliver an impressive blow.  WHAP.  Look out Chuck Norris.  I don’t fear for her safety much now.  She can stand flat footed and kick straight up and put a heel under someone’s chin with sufficient force that the attacker will most likely be knocked out for a while.  This is the same sweet little girl that also plays the violin and sings with a beautiful soprano voice.  I have no idea of what to expect next.  So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

    Talpa Bob

