Ben O Sims December 29, 1925 – March 3, 2019

Ben O Sims, 93, of Paint Rock passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.He was born December 29, 1925 to Benjamin Victor and Ellen (Hartgrove)Sims in Ballinger. He served his country, honorably, as a member of the Army Air Corp during World War II. He was an aerial gunner on a B-24 in Italy. He flew twenty-three missions over Germany, Austria, and Italy. Ben married Patricia Sue Tankersley on August 21, 1965 and they shared fifty-three years together. He was a rancher in the Paint Rock area from 1952-1995. He served as director for the Lion’s Club, was a member of the Concho Soil and Water Conservation District, and in 1966 he served as President of the Texas Section Society for Range Management. Ben was an active member of the Paint Rock United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Sue Sims; his parents; and brothers, Dunlap Sims and Bill Sims.

Ben is survived by his wife, Sue of Paint Rock; his daughter Robyn Ledford of Paint Rock; grandson, John Sims Ledford; sister, Cora E. Campbell and her family; and sister-in-law, Sue Sims and her family.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Paint Rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be sent to a favorite charity.