Nerva Maxine Gore July 10, 1916 – March 3, 2019

Nerva Maxine Gore, 102, of Ballinger passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 10, 1916 to Ernest E. and Lillie (Herron) Pruitt in Bronte, Texas. Nerva married Donald Gore on May 8, 1937 in Robert Lee, Texas. They lived and raised their family in Lubbock before returning to San Angelo after retirement. She shared a life-long love of music with her entire family, first playing in a band with her father, and then sharing and inspiring her sons’ love of music. Nerva was a sales representative for Avon for many years, and later became a caregiver. She was a member of Westmount Christian Church in Lubbock. Nerva loved her family, was an avid family historian and never met a stranger.

Nerva is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gore; her sons, Donald E. Gore and Ronald W. Gore; her parents and her sisters, Ernestine Pruitt Journeay and Hortense Pruitt Jordan.

She is survived by her sons Winford G. Gore and wife Elizabeth of San Angelo, Jon C. Gore and wife Dana of Ballinger, and Gary N. Gore and wife Katy of Stephenville; twelve grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel, with Gary Gore and Winford Gore officiating. A graveside service will follow, at 2:00 pm, at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) , American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org ) .