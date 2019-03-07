Ballinger youth wins state title in Knights of Columbus Free throw competition

Last month four Ballinger girls won the Lubbock regional to qualify for the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition that was held in San Antonio this past weekend on March 2nd, 2019. Two of our local girls were able to make the competition and despite very stiff competition we were able to bring one 1st place state trophy back to Ballinger. Kiara Mata, in the 11 year old division, hit 16 out of 25 free throws to take 1st place in the statewide competition. Congratulations Kiara on a job well done!

