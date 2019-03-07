Talpa Talk 3-07-19

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Still on the road every day to San Angelo to get Judy her daily dose of radiation. Next week should be the end of that.

This is about to wear both of us down. But we do keep up on our out of town shopping. So, why did the gas companies wait for us to start our marathon to raise the prices? The Big Valentine Day celebrations held all over Texas? Okay, so it isn’t personal and everyone pays. I am mostly okay. Still have a couple of doctor appointments to finish up my tests. Nothing really bad to deal with so far.

The cold weather is back on us. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights it is forecast to be in the lower 20’s. My pear tree has put out blooms already. Guess they will freeze and no pears this year. The cold doesn’t seem to have much effect on the weeds. But, I am not going out is 30º weather with the wind at 18 mph gusting to 30 mph to mow or weed wack. It will have to be a lot warmer. Today we barely missed the frozen road and bridges but need to look out tomorrow. Watching the Abilene weather and news, there were many wrecks in that area. My friend, Bill who lives in Irving, said that his local news reported 58 wrecks with many injuries and that was mid midmorning. So, everyone slow it down just a little bit and watch out for unexpected patches of ice. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob