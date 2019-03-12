Senate Bill 295, Establishing Basic Standards for Shelter and Restraint of Texas Dogs, Passes Senate Committee Unanimously

Under the stewardship of Chairman Eddie Lucio, SB 295 moves forward in Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas — Yesterday, the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Relations passed SB 295, which established basic standards of shelter and care for restrained dogs, on a unanimous 6-0 vote. The top legislative priority for the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), SB 295, would institute several improvements and clarifications to existing law, protecting the health and welfare of Texas dogs and providing law enforcement the tools they need to intercede on behalf of a suffering dog.

“I want to thank the members of the Senate committee for their vote of confidence in Senate Bill 295,” stated Chairman Lucio. “I also want to thank members of law enforcement who testified in support of this bill. Their testimony, including the harrowing visual of the giant chains some use to inhumanely restraint dogs, was critical to our bill’s swift passage out of committee.”

“Yesterday’s bipartisan, 6-0 vote proves this is a bill that members from both parties are getting behind,” remarked Laura Donahue, Executive Director of THLN. “The Texas Legislature is ready to put an end to the cruel practice chaining of dogs in Texas, and to ensure our dogs have adequate shelter when they live outdoors.”