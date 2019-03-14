Talpa Talk 3-14-19

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Today we finished Judy’s radiation treatments. This is a big relief. For the past two weeks the treatments have left her with bouts of vertigo and nausea. This afternoon we went to the doctor to get something to help the vertigo. The thing is, there are not two people who will react the same way to the same treatment. The first follow up will be in April.

I was talking to an old friend of mine (from before the first grade) and he had throat and lung cancer. He said that the 10 chemo treatments nearly wasted him. Then he had 72 radiation treatments. He came through the radiation ok but now his head and chest do not sweat. Well, is that all bad? He also lost his sense of smell but got to keep most of his throat and both lungs.

Judy and I want to thank everyone for the prayers and moral support. This is not an easy road to go down. I didn’t see anyone in the waiting room that looked to be having an easy time. So, if you find out that some one you know has cancer of any type, go to them and tell them that you are praying for them and offer your support. It can mean the difference in a lot of things.

So it goes out in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob