Miles BPA Advances to Nationals

Miles Business Professionals of America (BPA) students traveled to Dallas to attend the 2019 BPA State Leadership Conference held March 6 to March 9, 2019 They joined over 3,500 other conference delegates from across the state to participate in state level business skill competitions, Special Recognition Awards Ceremony, and general sessions.

The following students earned an opportunity to compete at Nationals this May in Anaheim, CA. Desktop Publishing, Libby Crouch placed 2nd. Spreadsheet Applications, Brooklyn Medina placed 2nd. Medical Office Procedures, Abby Trimble placed 5th.

Others competing and placing were: Marissa Kalina – 19th Fundamental Word Processing, Ethan Tuxhorn – 24th JAVA Programming, Sofia Jaramillo – 25th Integrated Office Applications, and Joe Meza – 27th Banking & Finance. Each individual event had at least 50 participants.

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in business and office occupations. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry, and is contributing to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills.

Pictured:

State Team: Libby Crouch, Marissa Kalina, Sofia Jaramillo, Ethan Tuxhorn, Joe Meza, Abby Trimble, Brooklyn Medina

Nationals Team: Libby Crouch, Abby Trimble, Brooklyn Medina