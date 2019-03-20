Winters Area Foundation Membership Dinner

The annual meeting of the Future of Winters Club will be treated to a high energy concert from Revolution Strings.

Revolution Strings, directed by Darcy Radcliffe and Fred Grigg, is an ensemble of 6 violinists, 4 cellists, 3 violists, a bass player, a guitar player, and one drummer between the ages of 14-18. Their performances highlight the talent and musicianship of the finest string players from the Abilene High and Cooper High School Orchestra programs; Abilene, Texas. Revolution Strings mixes warm country fiddle with the energy of Celtic reels for a lively and inspiring musical performance experience. Upheld by a strong classical music background, this vibrant approach to music making has appealed to audiences of all ages.

In the past 10 years Revolution Strings has been on the National Public Radio’s acclaimed show “From the Top,” as well as special musical guests at several state and national conventions including the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the American String Teachers Association, the National Association of School Boards, the Texas capital for Texas Arts Education Day and the Grand Ole Opry.

Another highlight will be awarding grants to several local non-profits to be determined by members attending the dinner. The Winters Area Foundation exists to give scholarships and grants for local students and community needs. Anyone can join or contribute to its funds.

Cost of the dinner is $65 per person or $120 per couple. The dinner will be April 2 at the Winters Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available from board members as well as DLC Realty, Wheat Energy, the Welcome Center of the Winters Chamber of Commerce or by calling Susan Conner at 754 5760.

The ribeye meal will be catered by Archie Jobe. Dress is casual.