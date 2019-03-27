Miles FCCLA Student Holds Regional Office

Heather Havlak currently holds the Region II Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) office of Vice-President of Programs. Her duties include developing the script and theme setters of the Region II meeting, serving on the State Executive Council and Program Committee, carrying out leadership training seminars for members in local geographic areas, and working on projects resulting from state and national meetings important to FCCLA.

Heather was elected to her position at the Region II FCCLA meeting in Waco in February. She gave a conference-themed speech “FCCLA: Come One, Come All” to the House of Delegates. The House of Delegates then asked her an on-the-spot fact question and a thought question about FCCLA, which she answered. The final step of the election process was an interview with the nominating committee.

She will attend the State FCCLA meeting in Dallas in April and receive leadership training in Navasota in June. She is hopeful on attending the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California in July to receive additional leadership training and bring back ways to implement new programs and projects locally and within the region.

If you would like to make a donation to help Heather go to Anaheim, you may mail your donation to Miles FCCLA, PO Box 308, Miles, TX 76861.