PRISD School Board Elections Coming Soon

A total of four individuals have signed up to run for the two Paint Rock ISD school board seats up for election on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The two candidates with the most votes will become PRISD School Board Trustees for the next three years. The candidates vying for office are Mr. Michael Hall, Mrs. Pamela Hart, Ms. Angela Havlak, and Mrs. Melissa Campos Infante.

Early Voting-

Early Voting starts at the Clerk’s Office (Mrs. Phyllis Lovell) at the Concho County Courthouse on Monday, April 22, 2019. Early voting will be taking place at the following days and times.

Monday April 22, 2019 8:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday April 23, 2019 7:00am – 7:00pm

Wednesday April 24, 2019 8:30am – 5:00pm

Thursday April 25, 2019 8:30am – 5:00pm

Friday April 26, 2019 8:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday April 27, 2019 Polls Closed

Sunday April 28, 2019 Polls Closed

Monday April 29, 2019 8:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday April 30, 2019 7:00am – 7:00pm

Wed. – Fri. May 1-3, 2019 Polls Closed

Election Day-

Election Day voting will be at the Concho County Courthouse Annex (not at the Courthouse). The Courthouse Annex is across the street/highway from the Courthouse. The entrance to the building for voters to use is on the west side of the Courthouse Annex building. Parking is between and by the west side of the Courthouse Annex and the Paint Rock Library.

Saturday May 4, 2019 7:00am – 7:00pm