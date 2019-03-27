Talpa Talk 3-27-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Seems we can’t get two days of sunshine together. Had a couple of days of heavy fog, then a sunny day and the prediction is for more rain this weekend. Well, that is better than just being cold. The weeds are doing just fine, thank you.

The back did get mowed on some a few days ago. The little yellow buttercups come out early in the afternoon and then go back down in the evening. I was watching out the window and it took me a minute to figure out what all the motion was about. There were 15 or 20 little sparrows hopping around in the buttercups and pecking at the bugs or seeds. I could identify 3 or 4 different types of sparrows. The cats were also watching but I guess that from experience they knew that they would not catch one.

Speaking of birds, the little Chimney Swifts are back They had one nest built up under the carport when I moved in about 2009. Now there are 4 nests. They come back every spring and clean out the nests and bring new feathers to line the nest. I still am not sure where they get the little mud balls to make the nests. There is not a place where there is water to wet the soil, like a cattle tank or water trough anyplace near. Also, I wonder how they roll the mud into little balls. With their wings or beaks? It would be a big mouth full for them to carry one of those mud balls. They get the job done. They will stay through the summer and have maybe three sets of eggs. They hatch one set, usually three chicks, and wait for them to learn how to fly before starting a new bunch. If you watch, there will be 4 or 5 adults catching bugs and bringing them to feed the new chicks. So, actually brother feeding younger brother. This next summer I plan to screen in the carport and have mixed feelings as this will prevent the Swifts from getting to their nests.

I was sitting on the porch petting one of my cats, Tobi. I was rubbing her head with both hands and talking to her. Judy asked me what I was telling her. I said I was just telling her how pretty she was and that I loved her. Then Judy asked me what Tobi was saying. She was telling me that “If I had two rats, I would give you one”.

The population of Talpa is down two. Maureen and H M Duncan are no longer residents. Maureen has moved to an assisted living place in San Angelo. H M moved to a close by apartment. They will be missed.

So It goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob