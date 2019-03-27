Veteran’s Corner 3-27-19

President Donald Trump signed a new Executive Order (EO) on the initiative-dubbed the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS). The EO is an effort by the administration to combat veteran’s suicide. On average 20 veterans commit suicide every day. President Trump said, “It is a tragedy of staggering proportions.” The VA Secretary noted that 14 out of the 20 veterans who die by suicide are not in the VA health care system. This past year, President Trump issued an Executive Order titled, “Supporting Our Veterans during Their Transition from Uniformed Service to Civilian Life.” The Order directs the Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to ensure that all new veterans receive mental health care for at least one year following their separation from service. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer