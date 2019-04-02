Miles 2019 District UIL

Congratulations to the District Academic UIL Team that competed this weekend in Eldorado. Mrs. Adams’s journalism team of Heather Havlak, Alexa Schwertner, Libby Crouch, Katelynn Graves, Caitlyn Phillips, and Marissa Kalina took 1st place at the competition
Advancing to Regionals are:
Heather Havlak – placing 1st in Headline Writing, 2nd in Editorial, and 2nd in Feature Writing
Alexa Schwertner – placing 1st in Feature Writing & 2nd in News Writing
Libby Crouch – placing 3rd in Feature Writing
Sydney Carroll – placing 3rd in Computer Applications
Regional Alternates are:
Colin Steward – placing 4th in Prose
Libby Crouch – 4th in Editorial
Kyle Vahlenkamp – 4th in Number Sense
Others placings were:
Brooklyn Medina – 8th in Computer Applications
Sofia Jaramillo – 9th in Computer Applications
Esther Vasquez – 10th in Spelling
DJ Estevis – 11th in Calculator
Katelynn Graves – 12th in Science
Other members of the UIL team doing great this weekend were:
Caitlyn Phillips, Ethan Tuxhorn, Sam Cruz, Gage Hite, Marissa Kalina, & Emily Weiland