Miles 2019 District UIL

Congratulations to the District Academic UIL Team that competed this weekend in Eldorado. Mrs. Adams’s journalism team of Heather Havlak, Alexa Schwertner, Libby Crouch, Katelynn Graves, Caitlyn Phillips, and Marissa Kalina took 1st place at the competition

Advancing to Regionals are:

Heather Havlak – placing 1st in Headline Writing, 2nd in Editorial, and 2nd in Feature Writing

Alexa Schwertner – placing 1st in Feature Writing & 2nd in News Writing

Libby Crouch – placing 3rd in Feature Writing

Sydney Carroll – placing 3rd in Computer Applications

Regional Alternates are:

Colin Steward – placing 4th in Prose

Libby Crouch – 4th in Editorial

Kyle Vahlenkamp – 4th in Number Sense

Others placings were:

Brooklyn Medina – 8th in Computer Applications

Sofia Jaramillo – 9th in Computer Applications

Esther Vasquez – 10th in Spelling

DJ Estevis – 11th in Calculator

Katelynn Graves – 12th in Science

Other members of the UIL team doing great this weekend were:

Caitlyn Phillips, Ethan Tuxhorn, Sam Cruz, Gage Hite, Marissa Kalina, & Emily Weiland