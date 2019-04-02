Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Miles 2019 District UIL

by | Apr 2, 2019 | Featured, Local, Miles, News

Miles 2019 District UIL

    Congratulations to the District Academic UIL Team that competed this weekend in Eldorado. Mrs. Adams’s journalism team of Heather Havlak, Alexa Schwertner, Libby Crouch, Katelynn Graves, Caitlyn Phillips, and Marissa Kalina took 1st place at the competition

    Advancing to Regionals are:

    Heather Havlak – placing 1st in Headline Writing, 2nd in Editorial, and 2nd in Feature Writing

    Alexa Schwertner – placing 1st in Feature Writing & 2nd in News Writing

    Libby Crouch – placing 3rd in Feature Writing

    Sydney Carroll – placing 3rd in Computer Applications

    Regional Alternates are:

    Colin Steward – placing 4th in Prose

    Libby Crouch – 4th in Editorial

    Kyle Vahlenkamp – 4th in Number Sense

    Others placings were:

    Brooklyn Medina – 8th in Computer Applications

    Sofia Jaramillo – 9th in Computer Applications

    Esther Vasquez – 10th in Spelling

    DJ Estevis – 11th in Calculator

    Katelynn Graves – 12th in Science

    Other members of the UIL team doing great this weekend were:

    Caitlyn Phillips, Ethan Tuxhorn, Sam Cruz, Gage Hite, Marissa Kalina, & Emily Weiland

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This