Gonzalez Restaurant Re-opening

Gonzalez Restaurant, in Ballinger, has been closed since last July due to a combination of health reasons and roof damage. from previous storms With all the above having now been taken care of the family owned business is ready to move forward and put the past behind them. The restaurant will reopen on Saturday April 5th and will kick the reopening off in style with a fajita buffet. Gonzalez Restaurant has served the Ballinger community since 2012. If you are looking for a place to eat lunch tomorrow and wanting to try something different here is your chance. As always, support your local businesses and your local community!