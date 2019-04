The City of Ballinger is offering Pool and Putt-Putt Season Passes for $75 dollars through May 15th. The passes will go up to $100 after the 15th. Each pass will make the Ballinger pool and putt-putt available to holders through-out the summer (during regular open hours). $75 for up to 5 Member Family (Price Good through May 15th, $100 after that date)

$1 for Each Additional Family Member (Per Visit) Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Evening Activities and Hours: TBD For more information, please call City Hall at 325-365-3511