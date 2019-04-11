HB 2101 Voted Out of Committee In Historic First for Roofing Industry

Bill by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake) to provide much-needed consumer protections to prevent roofing fraud passes with strong bipartisan support.



AUSTIN, TX — HB 2101, by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake), yesterday passed out of the House Business and Industry Committee by a vote of 8-1. HB 2101 is designed to combat the widespread, devastating effects of roofing fraud in Texas by creating a registration system that will provide consumers with the information necessary to hold scammers and bad actors in the industry accountable.

“I want to thank Chairman Martinez Fischer and the members of the House Business and Industry Committee for their strong support,” said Rep. Capriglione. “Passing this bill out of committee is the first shot Texans have had at stopping roofing fraud, and I am excited to see that the legislature is ready to protect consumers in this industry.”

“We’re now one step closer to providing much-needed protections for homeowners around the state of Texas,” remarked Sarah Burns, Executive Director of RCAT. “After a storm passes, thousands of Texans can fall victim to scammers engaged in roofing fraud. HB 2101 will provide basic protection against bad actors by ensuring scammers can be tracked down and taken to court if necessary, while not slowing down needed repairs.”

To learn more, please visit saferoofsovertexas.com