Veteran’s Corner 4-11-19

The bill (H.R.5671/S.3181) directs the DoD to provide service members in Iraq and Afghanistan periodic health assessments during deployment and during military separation. They should form an evaluation of whether a service member has been exposed to open burn pits or toxic airborne chemicals. If they are not determined to have been exposed, they will be enrolled in the Burn Pit Registry unless they opt out. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.