Miles FCCLA Represented at State Meeting

Apr 18, 2019

    Three members of the Miles Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter attended the state leadership meeting in Dallas, TX on April 4-6, 2019.

    Amara Ramsey participated in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. STAR Events are competitive events where students present their projects in front of a panel of judges and answer their questions. Her event was Chapter in Review, Senior.  For this event, she had to organize a detailed presentation board and speech about the Miles Chapter being a well-balanced chapter, including the budget, individual and group participation, integration of FCCLA National Programs.  She also helped run the Promote and Publicize FCCLA STAR Event as a room consultant.

    Brandon Rodriguez also helped run the Promote and Publicize FCCLA STAR Event as a room consultant.  He took a Family and Consumer Science Assessment (FCSA) over the FCCLA Creed, Mission and Purposes and received a gold medal.

    Heather Havlak began her duties as the incoming Region II Vice-President of Programs.  She helped the guest speaker workshops run smoothly on both days. She also attended a region officer meeting where the upcoming year was discussed.

