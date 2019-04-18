Miles FCCLA Represented at State Meeting

Three members of the Miles Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter attended the state leadership meeting in Dallas, TX on April 4-6, 2019.

Amara Ramsey participated in the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. STAR Events are competitive events where students present their projects in front of a panel of judges and answer their questions. Her event was Chapter in Review, Senior. For this event, she had to organize a detailed presentation board and speech about the Miles Chapter being a well-balanced chapter, including the budget, individual and group participation, integration of FCCLA National Programs. She also helped run the Promote and Publicize FCCLA STAR Event as a room consultant.

Brandon Rodriguez also helped run the Promote and Publicize FCCLA STAR Event as a room consultant. He took a Family and Consumer Science Assessment (FCSA) over the FCCLA Creed, Mission and Purposes and received a gold medal.

Heather Havlak began her duties as the incoming Region II Vice-President of Programs. She helped the guest speaker workshops run smoothly on both days. She also attended a region officer meeting where the upcoming year was discussed.