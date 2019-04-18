Miles UIL Regional Results

Four Miles High School students competed this weekend at the Regional UIL Academic Meet in Odessa. Two students advanced to the State UIL Academic Meet. Alexa Schwertner placed 1st in Feature Writing and 1st in Newswriting. Heather Havlak placed 2nd in Editorial. They will compete at the State Academic Meet May 3.

Heather Havlak also placed 7th in Headlines and 8th in Feature Writing. Libby Crouch placed 7th in Feature Writing. Sydney Carroll placed 8th in Computer Applications. All of them performed extremely well at the meet.

The team of Alexa, Heather, and Libby with coach Connie Adams brought home the 1st place Journalism Team plaque.