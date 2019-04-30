U.T. Austin, Texas Tech University, Angelo State University and Howard College courses are all coming to Paint Rock ISD

Paint Rock ISD students will soon be able to take classes through Texas Tech University, The University of Texas at Austin, Angelo State University, and Howard College all while attending high school in Paint Rock. Contracts and plans are now being finalized to vastly expand the college courses offered at PRISD.

PRISD and Howard College have had a strongly working relationship for years to offer dual enrollment courses but plans are now being made to not only expand those services but also allow some PRISD student the opportunity to take courses at the San Angelo campus or on-line. Some PRISD students have graduated with both their high school diplomas and enough college hours to get an Associate’s Degree. Imagine completing two years of college while still being in high school. PRISD even pays for the classes (tuition, fees, and books). Some qualifications and restrictions do apply.

Angelo State University is also going to be offering dual enrollment courses with Paint Rock High School.

Paint Rock High School students are also going to be able to take part in the “OnRamps” programs now being offered through The University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University. According to Texas Tech University, “OnRamps is an innovative dual enrollment program that enables high school students to experience the academic rigor of college and earn college credit at Texas Tech University or the University of Texas at Austin, while these students are still in high school.

Offerings include advanced courses with college-aligned content that transfer to any public university in Texas as core curriculum credits. Each participating high school teacher receives over 80 hours of training during their first year in innovative pedagogy, college-level content, and technology-enhanced education. The OnRamps program includes many unique features for dual enrollment.

OnRamps college coursework includes lab hours for science courses

OnRamps high school courses are weighted as AP or Honors.

OnRamps courses fulfill requirements for the Texas High School STEM Endorsement

OnRamps courses transfer to any public university in Texas as a core curriculum.

A TSI exam is not required for enrollment in an OnRamps course.

Students have until the last day of class to accept their college credit or withdraw from the course without penalty.

For more information or to transfer your child to Paint Rock ISD, call 325-732-4314 or contact Mrs. Allison Tonne @ Allison.Tonne@PaintRockISD.net .