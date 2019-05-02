Step Up and Help Save the Humans – Community Medical Center blood drive Tues, May 7

    Step up and Help Save the Humans
    Community Medical Center Blood Drive May 7

    People under 40 aren’t donating like generations before them, so we’re teaming up with animals to Save the Humans. When you donate blood, it doesn’t just help people during disasters. From surgery to fighting cancer to giving birth, blood donations are used to save around 12,000 lives a day. A lot of the medical care we take for granted wouldn’t exist without blood donations.

    Community Medical Center Blood Drive

    Tuesday, May 7  9am – 6pm

    Bloodmobile Near Chapel

    Not only will donors save 3 lives, they will also get a Chick Fil A Coupon & 2 Movie Passes

    Donate 2 pints, get 4 Movie Passes

    Appointments Encouraged

    Call 877-25VITAL  (877-258-4825)  Code:  sacmc

    www.bloodhero.com<http://www.bloodhero.com>  code:  sacmc

    or download the Vitalant App

