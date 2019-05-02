Step Up and Help Save the Humans – Community Medical Center blood drive Tues, May 7

Step up and Help Save the Humans
Community Medical Center Blood Drive May 7
People under 40 aren’t donating like generations before them, so we’re teaming up with animals to Save the Humans. When you donate blood, it doesn’t just help people during disasters. From surgery to fighting cancer to giving birth, blood donations are used to save around 12,000 lives a day. A lot of the medical care we take for granted wouldn’t exist without blood donations.
Tuesday, May 7 9am – 6pm
Bloodmobile Near Chapel
Not only will donors save 3 lives, they will also get a Chick Fil A Coupon & 2 Movie Passes
Donate 2 pints, get 4 Movie Passes
Appointments Encouraged
Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) Code: sacmc
www.bloodhero.com<http://www.bloodhero.com> code: sacmc
or download the Vitalant App