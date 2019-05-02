Step Up and Help Save the Humans – Community Medical Center blood drive Tues, May 7

Step up and Help Save the Humans

Community Medical Center Blood Drive May 7

People under 40 aren’t donating like generations before them, so we’re teaming up with animals to Save the Humans. When you donate blood, it doesn’t just help people during disasters. From surgery to fighting cancer to giving birth, blood donations are used to save around 12,000 lives a day. A lot of the medical care we take for granted wouldn’t exist without blood donations.

Community Medical Center Blood Drive

Tuesday, May 7 9am – 6pm

Bloodmobile Near Chapel

Not only will donors save 3 lives, they will also get a Chick Fil A Coupon & 2 Movie Passes

Donate 2 pints, get 4 Movie Passes

Appointments Encouraged

Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) Code: sacmc

www.bloodhero.com<http://www.bloodhero.com> code: sacmc

or download the Vitalant App