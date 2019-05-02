Talpa Talk 5-02-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. We went through spring in just a couple of days and right into summer. Already have had a 95º day. Not too bad as the wind was blowing from 17 mph gusting 27mph…ha. At one time, a buddy and I had a 21’ sail boat that we would take out to Lake Grapevine and blow around the lake for a while. Learned to judge the wind speed pretty good.

Then back to the dock and judge bikinis. Never did too well at that.

Last week I mentioned a guy named Truitt Mitchell. I failed to mention that after he graduated from McMurray, he was drafted into the Army. He applied and was accepted in the Army Band. I know that there is a large number of people who tryout and it is a big honor to be accepted. Truitt must be a very good musician and has had a distinguished career. I hope to meet him some day. We could have a parade down Talpa’s First Street.

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned that our little red Nissan was having a problem starting. We had it towed to San Angelo to the Nissan dealer. They worked on it for three or four days and said it was ready to go. So, we drive over to pick it up and I was a little afraid to see what the cost was going to be.

All of the work they did was still under warranty. The only cost to me was having it towed over there. Starts up first turn of the key now. Had the front end aligned and it run in a straight line and hope to get many more miles out of it. I need to have some work done on my old 2006 Ford F-150. It only has a bit over 185,000 miles on it. Might be time to change the plugs. The front end has a little bunny hop now and then and I need to see if I can get that fixed.

The BIG STORM a few days ago went North of us. My sister in Odessa said that they got torrential rain and tennis ball size hail. The storm went right up I 20. A friend from Plano sent me a pic of a hail stone that was grapefruit size.

That would kill a person if it hit them in the head. All we got out of it was a couple of inches rain and a lot of wind. I will take that and not complain. I did get some grass mowing before the rain and now need a couple of sunny days to dry it out. Hope to be back mowing by Saturday.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob