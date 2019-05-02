Veteran’s Corner 5-2-19

The Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017 (Appeals Modernization Act) is one of the most significant statutory changes to affect VA and Veterans in decades. Veterans now have a greater choice in how VA reviews their disagreement with a VA claims decision and enjoy timely resolutions of disagreements through a streamlined process. Veterans who appealed a VA decision on or after Feb. 19, 2019, have three decision review lanes to choose from: higher-level review, supplemental claim, and appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. VA’s goal is to complete supplemental claims and higher-level reviews in an average of 125 days, and decisions appealed to the Board for direct review in an average of 365 days. This is a vast improvement to the average three to seven years that Veterans wait for a decision in the legacy process. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer