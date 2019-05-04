BALLINGER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL’S FOURTH AND FIFTH GRADE CHOIR TO PRESENT

The Ballinger Elementary Fourth and Fifth Grade Choir will present Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man KIDS tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, May 5th at 3:00 PM. The performance will be held in The Dale and Ida Lee Ellis Auditorium of Ballinger High School.

Admission is $5:00 for adults and $3:00 for school age children.

Please come out and support these outstanding and talented students. You presence would be greatly appreciated.

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man KIDS is presented through

special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied

by Music Theatre International, New York, NY

(212) 541-4684 mtishows.com