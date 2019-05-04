Food Protection Management Training Course Available to Food Service Establishments

A two-day Food Protection Management training for food service managers in the Big Country area will be held May 20 and May 21, 2019. It will be held at the Taylor County Extension Office located on the Taylor County Expo grounds in Abilene from 8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. both days. The training will allow food establishments to meet their certification requirements if they pass the exam. The exam being used is the Prometric exam. The class covers twelve food safety concepts related to personal hygiene, cross contamination, time and temperature, sanitation, pest management, foodborne illness and related areas. The course is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Taylor, Nolan and Haskell Counties. Cost for the class is $125, which includes the course book and exam. Registration information is available by calling the Taylor County Extension Office at 325-672-6048. You may also access a downloadable registration form at http://taylor.agrilife.org.