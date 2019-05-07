4th Annual SPC Justin Byler Memorial Day 5K

“Today is the day we put aside to remember fallen heroes and to pray that no heroes will ever have to die for us again. It’s a day of thanks for the valor of others, a day to remember the splendor of America and those of her children who rest in this cemetery and others. It’s a day to be with the family and remember.” – Ronald Reagan
🇺🇸🚴♂️🏅JUSTIN BYLER MEMORIAL 5K🏅🚴♂️🇺🇸
Run/Walk/Ride Monday, May 27, 2019
Benefits the Justin Byler Scholarship Fund
REGISTRATION Forms & Payment Due May 21st
Forms can be turned in to:
The Treadmill, or Lindsey’s Salon and Spa
Mail to:
Chad McDuffee 309 N Broadway Ballinger, Texas 76821
Can’t make this event? Please consider still donating to the scholarship fund in memory of our hometown hero – Justin.
If you didn’t know Justin, but want to participate in memory of another fallen hero you can again personalize the back of your shirt and get “Running in memory of Name” on the back.
We are hoping to continue to grow this great local community event in memory of one of our amazing citizens that paid the ultimate sacrifice that we can never hope to repay.
The event will take place starting at 8AM on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Participants will be able to leave the event finish and go straight to the courthouse lawn to partake in the Memorial Day presentation put on by the local VFW and American Legion.
https://thefallen.militarytimes.com/army-spc-willia…/1221026
Let us remember all those sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives that have been lost in defense of our nation. It is because the sacrifice of a great few that we many remain free!