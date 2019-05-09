Talpa Talk 5-09-19

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Well, mostly. We did receive a good storm one afternoon/evening. Torrential rain and small hail. Looks like the grass/weeds will have to wait another day for it to dry out enough to try and mow.

I have been over at Dale Herring’s house sitting with him. A couple of weeks ago he took a good fall coming in the back door. He does have a cracked hip but it didn’t break. His ribs on the right side are bruised. His right forearm and elbow took a good hit and left a couple of bad places. Some how he did hit the top of his head. So, he will be okay. It is just a matter of taking it easy and being deliberate in moving around. I would ask you to say a prayer for Dale to heal quickly.

I had an interesting , uh, encounter last week. Driving from Ballinger back to Talpa there was a small white car over at the side of the road. Looked like a young man was struggling to change a flat tire. I stopped and went over to see if I could help. The guy had a small socket set with a short handle that was not ratchet and he was not doing too good. I asked if I could go see if I had something better. I went to my tool box and got my 4-way and walked back. None of the sockets on my four way would fit. What? Looking at it and for some reason he had 5 point lug nuts. About then there was a patrol car pulled up behind us with lights flashing. Out steps my neighbor, Deputy Esley Anderson. No, he didn’t have anything with him to help out except his radio. He called his dispatch and got a phone number of a place in Ballinger that could come out with the right tools. Have not mentioned yet that the guy was black and went and sat in the car just after I first walked up.

There was a young black woman with him , who was the driver. She was taking on the phone the whole time. Then Deputy Anderson had to leave and handed the young lady a piece of paper with the phone # of a tire service . It turns out that the tire service place would have a $250 charge to come out and take the tire off and repair it.

The guy muttered something about “I don’t have no $250 for that”. About then another car stopped behind us. A young man driving a car with California plates stepped out and we discussed the situation. He went back to his car and came back with a small hydraulic jack and some lug nut sockets.

He went ahead and jacked up the car and took the little scissor jack out. In a minute he had the lug nuts off and put the spare on. We loaded the flat tire back up. About then the lady driver just took off. They didn’t say “Thank You or kiss my foot”. I think that both of them were a bit angry that two white guys were the ones to stop and help them. Attitude and voice level and tone would indicate anger. I would tell him that out here, color is not taken into consideration in helping someone out. A person could spend a long time beside the road out here if they are broken down and need help. All of the people out here that I know would have stopped and helped if they could or get someone who could. I hope that they got to where they were headed to.

When asked their destination the response was , “East”. Okay. Later I asked Deputy Anderson if he took the license plate number. “Yes, he said, and I ran them on my computer and they came back clean”.

So it goes in out quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob