If you want to earn a little extra money, you can apply to be a census taker. You can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020. They are paying $15 per hour and 58 cents per mile for mileage. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.

Sandra G. Van Zant

Veterans County Service Officer