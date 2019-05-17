Talpa Talk 5-15-2019

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. So quiet that you couldn’t hear any lawn mowers going. Grass/weeds are still too wet to mow. I am going to have to resort to drastic measures and weed eat it down some. An alligator or something might be hiding under that mess. The mosquitoes are already making their presence known. A couple of years ago I found a net thing that fits over your head, tuck it in your shirt collar and put your cap back on. That protects your head and neck pretty good but wear long sleeves and gloves.

I went out the other morning with good intentions to mow but I smelled

Skunk. That was enough to put me back in the house for a while. Of course by the time the skunk had left it was too hot for me. We get other critters out here. I know that because the cats will both come to an “alert” pose with ears pointed forward and stare at the same point somewhere outback.

I look and look but most of the time I never see anything. No, I am not about to walk out and try and see who it is.

I went over to San Angelo on Monday to visit with my youngest son, Kelly.

He had his forehead and part of the top of his skull replaced with a titanium

plate that was shaped by a computer to fit exactly where there had been bone. I think that I mentioned before that this was a result of a wreck about 10 years ago. The doctor said to expect a three or four week period for Kelly to recover. Nope. He stayed at the house for a couple of days and had his wife, Mari, drive him to work. He can’t drive because of some of the pain relivers he takes. He said that he stayed about 2/3 of the day but didn’t really do much except sit at a desk and shuffle invoices and things like that. He will be back full force in another week or so. His determination is awesome.

I have been staying part of the day time with a friend. A couple of weeks ago he took a hard fall. It kinda put a hitch in his get along. He is going to rehab and will be okay in a week or so.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob